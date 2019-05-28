National

Sherpa guide climbs Everest 24th time, outdoing own record

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:25 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:25 AM EDT

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - A Sherpa mountaineer has extended his record for successful climbs of Mount Everest with his 24th ascent of the world's highest peak.

Nepal Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said guide Kami Rita reached the top of the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak Tuesday with other climbers.

Related: Everest female record-setter wants to be an inspiration

It was his second time at the summit in a week. He climbed to the top on May 15 then returned to base camp before climbing again this week.

The 49-year-old Sherpa guide is closer to his target of 25 ascents of Everest before retiring from high mountain climbing.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center