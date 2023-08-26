(KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma have confirmed the death of a 16-year-old after a shooting at a high school football game on Friday night.

Three others have been treated for injuries, according to officials.

A suspect had not been publicly identified by authorities as of Saturday morning.

“Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic,” state superintendent Ryan Walters wrote in a statement shared Saturday morning. “Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.”

The shooting took place at a football game between Del City and Choctaw High School on Friday night.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall released a statement Saturday morning, confirming the death of the 16-year-old male. He was not a student of the Choctaw or Del City school systems, according to police.

The three other victims were released early Saturday morning after receiving treatment.

Loyd Berger, the chief of the Del City Police Department, said Friday night that one of Del City’s officers was working security on the sidelines while off-duty. That officer fired his weapon during the commotion, but Berger did not give additional details about the officer’s involvement.

“As far as at who, or if he hit anything, I really don’t know at this point,” Berger said.

Superintendents David Reid of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Dr. Rick Cobb of Mid-Del Schools released the following statement through a post on the Mid-Del Schools Facebook page on Friday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available.”

State superintendent Walters also asked “all Oklahomans” to pray for “those affected by these senseless acts.”