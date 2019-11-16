5 dead in a San Diego home shooting

National

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood. (Photo: KSWB)

(WTNH) — Five people, including three children, were found to be shot and killed in a shooting at a San Diego home Saturday morning.

Nexstar sister station KSWB reports a 9-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old are among those that were killed. San Diego police tell KSWB a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also dead.

Police got the call around 6:49 a.m. Saturday. KSWB said there was no communication with the caller during the 911 call, but the dispatcher could hear arguing in the background.

Upon arrival, police looked through a window and saw a child laying on the ground. Police broke through a front window to enter the house. They then found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, an 11-year-old was also shot and is undergoing surgery.

This incident is under investigation. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss