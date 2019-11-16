5 dead in a San Diego home shooting

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood. (Photo: KSWB)

(WTNH) — Five people, including three children, were found to be shot and killed in a shooting at a San Diego home Saturday morning.

Nexstar sister station KSWB reports a 9-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old are among those that were killed. San Diego police tell KSWB a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also dead.

Police got the call around 6:49 a.m. Saturday. KSWB said there was no communication with the caller during the 911 call, but the dispatcher could hear arguing in the background.

Upon arrival, police looked through a window and saw a child laying on the ground. Police broke through a front window to enter the house. They then found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, an 11-year-old was also shot and is undergoing surgery.

This incident is under investigation. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests at this time.

