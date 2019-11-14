3 students hurt in shooting at California high school, suspect at large: Sheriff

Students are evacuated from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., near Los Angeles after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo: KTTV via ABC News)

(ABC NEWS) — A shooting was reported Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita near Los Angeles, where multiple people are believed to be injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deputies have swarmed the scene at Saugus High School, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect remains at large.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there are three victims, including at least one gunshot victim. All three are believed to be students, said the sheriff.

“The three victims have been transported and they are receiving treatment right now,” he told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

The sheriff told KABC the suspect is believed to be part of the student body.

Students were led single file through the campus by armed officers. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene as worried parents jammed the streets.

Local photographer Austin Dave described the scene as “controlled chaos” to KABC.

As the search for the suspect continues, sheriff’s officials urge those who live in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

Other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, according to sheriff’s officials.

Misty Wolf, a Saugus High School graduate whose 16-year-old daughter goes to a nearby school, said they were just arriving when her daughter’s school was placed on lockdown.

“We were all getting there and parents heard shots — or what we thought were shots,” Wolf told ABC News. “The nice guy who waves us in the lot every morning started shouting at the kids walking to get out of the way get up the hill. …We were all trying to get out. People were confused.”

“Having my kid, who is already dealing with things in life, being scared because I told her to duck down because they don’t know where the shooter is — is hard,” Wolf said. “There was another [school lockdown] a few years ago and she never wanted to leave her classroom after it. I’m worried that this will make her not want to be at school because she doesn’t feel safe.”