AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) – Six Flags New England will introduce the new Six Flag Annual Pass program to parks this summer.

The annual pass will allow guests the opportunity to visit Six Flags parks for a year after its purchase, officials said.

With the summer season upon it, Six Flags said it is busier than ever, especially with concerns of the pandemic lessening and amplifications being made to its parks. And with an annual pass, guests may visit the park with more flexibility.

There are three options of Six Flag Annual Passes available to guests, with different levels of benefits per package. Those three options include:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass $90, or 12 payments of $7.50 Includes access to Six Flags New England and Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking and special services

Annual Extreme Pass $165 or 12 payments of $13.75 Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great Escape in New York, and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, plus general parking, two Junior Passes, and special savings

Annual Ultimate Pass $350 or 12 payments of $29.24 Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great Escape in New York, and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, plus preferred parking, two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings



Six Flags officials also stated that for a limited time, guests will have the option of a Summer Pass which includes access to Six Flags New England and Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking through Labor Day for

$59.99.

Passes can be purchased online on Six Flags’ website or through the app, where you can also access a full list of benefits associated with their pass.