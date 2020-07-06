Six Flags reopens, 103-year-old Texas man goes skydiving, and more good news amid the pandemic

We’ve shown you several stories of people in our state helping their community during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are positive stories coming from the pandemic around the world as well!

Six Flags reopened its great adventure amusement park in New Jersey over the holiday weekend. Day one on Friday was for season pass holders only before the park welcomed the general public on July 4.

A quick note about visiting the grand theme park- everyone must make a reservation online before visiting. Lots of changes are in place to meet social distancing and sanitary guidelines including temperature checks at the gate, touchless bag checks and everyone required to wear face-coverings inside the park at all times. However, there are areas scattered around the park where visitors can take a break from wearing their masks.

Shekell Avery celebrated his 24th birthday on July 4 – returning to Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas where he spent 76 days fighting COVID-19. This time, returning, not as a patient, but as a friend saying thanks to the staff that he says saved his life. Avery said this virus is no joke and is encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

Chad Covol lost his job a couple of months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided to challenge himself to a new adventure. He lives in Georgia now, but the Pittsburgh native decided to buy himself a bike and travel home to visit family and friends.

The trip took him 24 days, traveling about 130 miles a day and staying at campgrounds and hotels along the way. When he arrived, a big celebration at the end of a very long ride.

A 103-year-old Texas man is now in the Guinness Book of World Records becoming the oldest person to ever jump out of a plane. Al Blaschke is not new to skydiving – having already made a jump to celebrate his 100th birthday.

But this time around, he is celebrating the college graduations of his twin grandsons Jason from Texas A&M and Kevin from the University of Texas. Al son’s David, the boys’ dad, stayed safely on the ground.