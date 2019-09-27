Skydiver dies after crashing into big rig trailer on California highway

A skydiver was struck and killed by a semi after being blown off course and colliding with the truck near Lodi, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019. (Photo: Kurt Rivera/KXTV via ABC News)

(ABC NEWS) — A skydiver died after she crashed into the rear of a big rig trailer on a California highway, officials said.

The skydiver, who was identified only as a 28-year-old woman, was out with a group around 2 p.m. Thursday when the fatal accident occurred on Highway 99 near Lodi, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The woman slammed into the right hand shoulder of the southbound highway, near Jahant Rd., just after she hit the truck, the statement read. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

“Due to those two impacts, due to the blunt force trauma, she was pronounced dead on scene,” CHP Officer Ruben Jones told ABC Sacramento affiliate KXTV.

She and seven others were believed to have been skydiving with the Lodi Parachute Center, authorities told the station.

An employee at the parachute center told ABC News they would be holding a press conference Friday morning, but would not say anything more.

The death is the latest to plague the center. In October 2018, Bill Dause, the center’s owner, addressed the fatalities connected to his company.

“We have had a number of fatalities and I don’t know the exact number,” according to KXTV. “Each one has been totally unique. It’s not like we’ve been doing the same thing wrong all the time, or the same parachute failed, or something like that.”

Dause said he thought up to 18 people have died with his company since 2000, including four suicides, two heart attacks, and a number of other issues causing the deaths.

All southbound lanes on Highway 99 were closed for about an hour after the latest incident, according to CHP.