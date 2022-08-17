(The Hill) — R&B singer Solange Knowles has become the first Black woman to compose a score for the New York City Ballet.

In a news release on Monday, the famed company announced that the “Cranes in the Sky” singer has written a score for work from choreographer Gianna Reisen that will premiere at the company’s fall fashion gala next month.

The New York Times reported that Knowles’s score was written for a chamber ensemble made up of some of the artist’s music collaborators and members of the company’s orchestra.

“Very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble,” the 36-year-old singer wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Knowles also shared in her tweet that the production of her show will be staged on Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16, as well as on May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18 of next year at the city’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Singer-songwriter Anita Baker was among those who praised the news on social media, writing, “Like we Always say… create. Create! CREATE,” while adding how proud she was.

Knowles, the younger sister of pop star Beyoncé, has established herself as an innovative interdisciplinary artist in the past years, drawing acclaim for albums including 2016’s “Seat at the Table” and 2019’s “When I Get Home.”

The Houston, Texas, native also uses her platform to amplify societal issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

NYC Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala, which began in 2012 and plans to honor ballet vice chair and actress Sarah Jessica Parker and designers and choreographers who unveiled their creations at the annual event, is set for Sept. 28