LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A longtime actress on the soap opera “General Hospital” has died.

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson, passed away at the age of 55.

“I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend,” Valentini said on Twitter. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Since 2006, the Eddy had reportedly been on 543 episodes of the long-running daytime show.

“On behalf of the entire ‘General Hospital’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” Valentini wrote.

Over the years, Eddy also made appearances on various TV shows and in films, including “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL – Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) and Brianna Brown (Lisa) in a scene that airs the week of January 11, 2010 on "General Hospital."

Bree Williamson, Sonya Eddy and BethAnn Bonner

Friend and fellow actress Octavia Spencer also took to social media to honor Eddy.

“My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote on Instagram. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of ‘General Hospital fans’ will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Details surrounding her death have not been released.