Speaker Pelosi announces formal impeachment proceedings into Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Tuesday afternoon, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a formal announcement that the House of Representatives was beginning a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
This comes after the president admitted to asking the President of Ukraine to “get dirt” on his political rival, Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who was working in the former-Soviet block country in 2014.
Related: Murphy; President of Ukraine told me about request for dirt on Biden
This move, Pelosi says, would benefit Trump politically.
Related: Connecticut’s Murphy, Blumenthal calls for impeachment probe
Pelosi said in a press conference Tuesday:
“The actions taken – to date – by the president have seriously violated the constitution, especially when the president says article 2 says ‘I can do whatever I want.’
For the past several months we have been investigating in our committees and litigating in the courts so the House can gather all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full article 1 powers, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity of articles of impeachment.
And this week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically.
The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.
Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”– Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi