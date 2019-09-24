Speaker Pelosi announces formal impeachment proceedings into Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Tuesday afternoon, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a formal announcement that the House of Representatives was beginning a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

This comes after the president admitted to asking the President of Ukraine to “get dirt” on his political rival, Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who was working in the former-Soviet block country in 2014.

This move, Pelosi says, would benefit Trump politically.

Pelosi said in a press conference Tuesday: