Students suing Univ. of Oregon, Oregon State University, claim they didn’t get education they paid for during pandemic

OREGON (WTNH) — The University of Oregon and Oregon State University are facing class-action lawsuits.

Students claim they didn’t get the education their money paid for while classes were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, three students want some of their tuition and fees refunded. They argue they should not be paying for campus facilities and other in-person activities when they can’t access them.

Attorney Steve Berman said, “The fact that the schools couldn’t have foreseen it, it’s understandable. But it’s really not a defense. I mean, they promised and collected money for in-person education. They didn’t deliver it.”

Both schools dispute the allegations. The University of Oregon says its costs actually increased during the pandemic and that it’s already refunded students for several services and amenities that weren’t available.