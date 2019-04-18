Supply launch heading to International Space Station

A fresh load of supplies is on its way to the International Space Station.
A rocked launched Wednesday from an island off the coast of Virginia.
The Northrop Grumman rocket should arrive at the space station on Friday.
Along with hundreds of normal meals for the astronauts, the rocket is also carrying a special Easter dinner including:
- Turkey
- Pork chops
- Asparagus
- Cobbler
Some robots, lab mice and tiny research satellites are also on board.