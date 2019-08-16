Suspected Dayton shooter had cocaine, alcohol and anti-anxiety drugs in system, coroner says

(ABC News) — The alleged shooter who killed nine in Dayton, Ohio, was found to have cocaine, alcohol and anti-anxiety drugs in his system, according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

A pipe device containing cocaine was also found in the pocket of Connor Betts, the coroner, Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, announced on Thursday.

Betts’s weapon was connected with the killing of all nine victims, Harshbarger said. One deceased victim was also shot by police, but that victim died of a gunshot wound from the suspect.

Betts was fatally shot by nearby police officers about 30 seconds after began opening fire, ending a bloody rampage that killed nine, including the alleged gunman’s own sister, and injured more than two dozen others.

Police have yet to reveal a motive in the shooting, or explain why the alleged gunman killed his sister, but they said his family is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Last week, investigators said Betts had been exploring violent ideologies and the prospect of committing a mass shooting before he opened fire in Dayton.

