(WTNH) — A system failure with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily grounded all flights across the U.S.

All U.S. domestic flights are paused through 9 a.m. Eastern Time, the FAA said.

The failing system is said to be responsible for issuing flight hazards as well as pilot restrictions. It’s known as the Notice to Air Missions System, aka NOTAM.

The FAA released the following statement on Twitter:

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System [NAS] are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

The FAA said that while some functions are beginning to come back online, the NAS’s operations are still limited.

The FAA has not confirmed what the specific issue may be or when the system may be restored.

There are currently nine incoming flight delays at Bradley International Airport, via Delta, Southwest, United, Frontier, and JetBlue Airlines. Flights leaving from Bradley have also been delayed; 18 flights now have new departure times.

One flight, arriving from Washington National via American Airlines and set to depart from Bradley, has been cancelled.

Bradley released the following statement:

“Bradley International Airport is closely monitoring the situation impacting the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. As of 7:19 AM, the FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 AM ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. As a result, there is currently a ground stop in effect at Bradley International Airport and airports nationwide. Passengers are advised to contact their airline to check on the status of their flight.”

To check the status of a flight at Bradley, click here.

United States Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden was briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the system outage.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The FAA said it will provide updates throughout the morning.

This is a breaking news story. Follow News 8 for updates.