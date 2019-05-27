Take a Listen: WWII Veteran plays National Anthem on Harmonica

(WTNH) - An inspiring moment Sunday before the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's game against Mexico.

96-year-old World War II Veteran Pete Dupré performed the National Anthem on his harmonica.

During World War II, Dupré, who's also known as "Harmonica Pete" served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England.

❤️😭❤️😭



we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

