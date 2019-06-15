National

Target: Shoppers unable to make purchases nationwide

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Target posted a Tweet Saturday afternoon in response to numerous reports of shoppers unable to make purchases at their stores nationwide.

WABC reports the outage appears to have begun around 2:00 p.m., according to customer tweets on social media.

Shoppers are expressing their reactions with #targetdown on Twitter.

 

 

 

