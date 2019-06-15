Target: Shoppers unable to make purchases nationwide

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - Target posted a Tweet Saturday afternoon in response to numerous reports of shoppers unable to make purchases at their stores nationwide.

WABC reports the outage appears to have begun around 2:00 p.m., according to customer tweets on social media.

Shoppers are expressing their reactions with #targetdown on Twitter.

We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.