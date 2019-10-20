Ten row homes impacted by house explosion in Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a house explosion in Allentown overnight that engulfed five row houses in flames.

Allentown Fire Chief Jim Ware said his crew took the call at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday. Ten row homes were impacted, two of them partially collapsed.

All residents were accounted for except for one, initially. Since, the last resident has been located safely. According to Ware, 21 residents were displaced.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. One firefighter was injured, but has since been released from the hospital.