National

Tennessee store sells Game of Thrones replica swords

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

RED BANK, Tn. (WTNH) - 'Game of Thrones' is all the rage right now, and a shop in Red Bank, Tennessee was way out in front of the craze.

This special store is one of the few stores anywhere with permission to sell replicas of the swords that are seen in the show.

Related: First episode of final season of Game of Thrones show premiered on Sunday

The owner of the shop says he cut a deal with author George R.R. Martin several months before HBO got the rights to make the show.

He says he never expected the show to be the mega-hit that its become.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center