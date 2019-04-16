Tennessee store sells Game of Thrones replica swords

RED BANK, Tn. (WTNH) - 'Game of Thrones' is all the rage right now, and a shop in Red Bank, Tennessee was way out in front of the craze.

This special store is one of the few stores anywhere with permission to sell replicas of the swords that are seen in the show.

The owner of the shop says he cut a deal with author George R.R. Martin several months before HBO got the rights to make the show.

He says he never expected the show to be the mega-hit that its become.