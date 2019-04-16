Tennessee store sells Game of Thrones replica swords
RED BANK, Tn. (WTNH) - 'Game of Thrones' is all the rage right now, and a shop in Red Bank, Tennessee was way out in front of the craze.
This special store is one of the few stores anywhere with permission to sell replicas of the swords that are seen in the show.
Related: First episode of final season of Game of Thrones show premiered on Sunday
The owner of the shop says he cut a deal with author George R.R. Martin several months before HBO got the rights to make the show.
He says he never expected the show to be the mega-hit that its become.
More Stories
-
- New Haven police, fire crews on scene of crash at Gateway Community College
- Hartford intersection closed through Tuesday evening for mural painting
- Wilton police investigate breach of peace incident at Stop & Shop
- Hershey freezing peanut butter eggs for summer giveaway
- Brush fire leads to lane closures on I-91 north in New Haven
- Some condo associations can seek crumbling foundation help
- College student charged with stabbing 2 undergoes evaluation
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Haven police, fire crews on scene of crash at Gateway Community College
Police and fire crews are on the scene where a crash took place in New Haven...Read More »
-
Hartford intersection closed through Tuesday evening for mural painting
An intersection in Hartford will be closed for a few hours while a mural is...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wilton police investigate breach of peace incident at Stop & Shop
A Bridgeport woman was issued a misdemeanor for breach of peace following an...Read More »
-
Hershey freezing peanut butter eggs for summer giveaway
If you love Reese's peanut butter eggs, you won't have to wait until next...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brush fire leads to lane closures on I-91 north in New Haven
A brush fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 91 northbound in New...Read More »
Video Center
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CT Choreographer Crafts New Dance Video with Local Talent
CT Choreographer, Brandon Couloute teamed up with EbLens to create this dance video with local, up-and-coming dancers. Check out their video 'Shoe Game' here.Read More »
-
Lifestyle Blogger Caitlin Houston takes us on scavenger hunt for Earth Day
It is never too early to start teaching children the importance of keeping our planet clean and learning how to reduce, reuse, and recycle.Read More »
-
In The Kitchen: Blogger Jules Esposito cooks up fun Easter dessert
With Easter coming up this weekend, its always great to get the kids involved in the kitchen.Read More »