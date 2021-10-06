Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Monday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss