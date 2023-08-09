SILSBEE, Texas (KETK) — A Texas woman was mowing her lawn when the unthinkable happened: a snake fell from the sky and landed on her arm, then a hawk came after them both.

After the snake fell, it started wrapping around Peggy Jones’ arm and striking her glasses, the Silsbee Bee reports.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” Peggy Jones told KPRC. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

A photo obtained by the Silsbee Bee shows Jones’ arm bleeding profusely from jagged gashes crisscrossing her arm, from her wrist to her elbow.

Jones told KPRC that the hawk swooped down on her at least four times trying to get the snake before ultimately ripping the snake off her arm and flying away with it.

She said blood was everywhere and that her husband heard the noise and came running.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake,” Jones told KPRC.

Jones’ husband took her to the emergency room and she was treated for cuts from the hawk and bruising on her arm from the snake, KPRC said.

She was reportedly not bitten by the snake but was monitored for a snake bite just in case. She discovered afterward how close she was to being bitten by the snake.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses,” Jones told KPRC.

She added that people told her she must be the unluckiest person alive to experience both attacks at the same time, but she feels the opposite.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!” she told KPRC.