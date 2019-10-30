‘The Book of Gutsy Women’: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sign their new book in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her Daughter Chelsea were in New Haven tonight on their book tour for their new book titled ‘The Book of Gutsy Women.’ The book celebrates the women who have inspired them throughout their lives.

The Clintons were brought in by RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison. The event was held at the Omni Hotel and was a sellout.

Mrs. Clinton talked about one of her big inspirations: Eleanor Roosevelt.

“When I was first lady I would go to places here in our country around the world and I cannot tell you how many times I was met by somebody who said you are the second first lady to visit us, Eleanor Roosevelt was here. And it used to just make me so delighted.” – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is the first woman in U.S. history to become the presidential nominee of a major party. She of course lost in 2016 to President Trump.