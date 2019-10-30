 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

‘The Book of Gutsy Women’: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sign their new book in New Haven

National

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her Daughter Chelsea were in New Haven tonight on their book tour for their new book titled ‘The Book of Gutsy Women.’ The book celebrates the women who have inspired them throughout their lives.

The Clintons were brought in by RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison. The event was held at the Omni Hotel and was a sellout.

Mrs. Clinton talked about one of her big inspirations: Eleanor Roosevelt.

When I was first lady I would go to places here in our country around the world and I cannot tell you how many times I was met by somebody who said you are the second first lady to visit us, Eleanor Roosevelt was here. And it used to just make me so delighted.”

– Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is the first woman in U.S. history to become the presidential nominee of a major party. She of course lost in 2016 to President Trump.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Millville area of Naugatuck, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Spooky’ forecast postpones trick-or-treating in Millville area of Naugatuck, police say"

Police investigate East Haven bank robbery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate East Haven bank robbery"

Wallingford school launches space program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford school launches space program"

Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road"

Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting"

New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Superintendent signs separation agreement with Board of Ed"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss