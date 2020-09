(WTNH) — The IRS is hoping to get a hold of nearly 90,000 people in Connecticut to see if they’re eligible for those coronavirus stimulus checks.

The agency is mailing letters to 89,000 hard to reach residents. who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for that economic impact payment this year.

Individuals can get up to $1,200 and married couples can receive up to $2,400.