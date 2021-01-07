Capitol Police chief resigning after mob attack; rank-and-file say ‘leadership failed us’

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP/WTNH) — The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, Chief Steven Sund said Thursday.

Sund said that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect a violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

This as the Capitol Police Union released a statement Thursday evening calling for “leadership change at the highest level.”

They said, in part, “The rank and file of the United States Capitol Police (USCP) are frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership that undermined the response of law enforcement to the violent events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The Capitol Police Officers’ Union, is calling for leadership change at the highest level, including the Chief of Police of USCP Steven Sund and his senior Command staff to include his Assistant Chiefs of Police.”

The release goes on to cite the June protest at the Capitol as a “coordinated response of U.S. Capitol Police, The D.C. National Guard, The Metropolitan Police, and others, which successfully safeguarded the entire Capitol complex.” And that the planning from leadership in the police force did not do the same ahead of Wednesday’s violence.

“This lack of planning led to the greatest breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812,” the union chairman said. “This is a failure of leadership at the very top.”

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied it for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.