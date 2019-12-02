The Latest: More than a foot of snow hits parts of New York

Paul Ciotti, of Minersville, Pa., scrapes ice off of his car windshield parked along Sunbury Street in Minersville, Pa., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a wintry storm in the U.S. East (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for seven counties in the state.

He says he also deployed 300 National Guard members to assist with snow removal Monday in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains in eastern New York.

New York State Police have responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide and assisted more than 550 disabled vehicles.

Snowfall totals in New York since Sunday ranged from a few inches in western counties to more than a foot in the Albany area.

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

___

10:25 a.m.

The threat of heavy snow is closing schools from West Virginia to northern New England.

Parts of West Virginia are expecting 2 inches to a foot. Four counties there closed schools as of midmorning Monday.

Hundreds of schools in New Hampshire closed after the storm’s first wave dumped more than half a foot on parts of the state. More snow was on its way Monday night into Tuesday morning.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says that “it’s going to be a long, difficult storm.”

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 280 flights into or out of the U.S. are canceled and more than 1,200 delayed. Many canceled flights were at New York and Boston-area airports.

___

8:30 a.m.

A snowy nor’easter bearing down on the East Coast is snarling travel and causing school districts and colleges to cancel classes.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 200 flights into or out of the U.S. are canceled as of Monday morning. Many canceled flights were at New York and Boston-area airports.

Dozens of school districts in upstate New York were closed Monday, along with several State University of New York campuses and other colleges.

New York told state workers in some government offices to stay home Monday, and New Jersey planned to close offices for nonessential employees at noon.

Many buses from New York City to Pennsylvania and upstate destinations such as Ithaca and Binghamton were canceled.

___

7:20 a.m.

State government offices in New Jersey will close early as a wintry storm bears down on the East Coast.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday decided to shut government offices for nonessential employees at noon.

Commercial vehicles were banned and lower speed limits put in place on stretches of some Pennsylvania interstate highways.

A nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Flightaware.com reports that more than 180 flights into or out of the United States are canceled as of Monday morning.

___

5:45 a.m.

A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable in the central and eastern United States has moved into the Northeast at the beginning of the workweek.

Heavy snow, rain or a mix of both is greeting commuters Monday morning along the Eastern Seaboard.

The nor’easter is expected to drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine. Schools are closed across the region.

Flightaware.com reports that several flights are canceled or delayed at airports in the New York and Boston areas.

The weather is looking brighter across the West and Midwest as the storm moves on. Duluth, Minnesota, is cleaning up more than 21 inches of snow.