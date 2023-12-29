CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With 2024 just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about your New Year’s resolutions.

The start of the new year means the perfect opportunity to launch new habits and goals. New Year’s resolutions have always been a way to understand what’s truly important in our lives, allowing us to pause, reflect on the year behind us, and plan for the following year.

Planning to save more money is the top for many Americans making resolutions for 2024, according to Statista.com. In previous years, eating healthy and promising to exercise more was always the top resolution. This year, financial goals take the lead.

One in four U.S. adults said that they wanted to reduce their spending on living expenses like food and energy in the next year.

If you need more inspiration for your New Year’s resolutions, see the most popular ones below, according to a survey conducted by Statista.com.

1. To Save More Money – 59%

Of the 417 people who took the survey in October, 59% said they want to save more money. This financial goal has leapfrogged them to become this year’s most commonly cited resolution.

2. To Exercise More – 50%

Brace yourself for gyms to be busier, at least for the first few weeks of the year. Fifty percent of participants said they wanted to hit the gym more this year.

3. To Eat Healthier – 47%

Exercise alone can only do so much. At number 3, survey respondents hope to eat more home-cooked meals next year.

4. To Spend More Time With Friends/Family – 40%

Many still have not seen family and friends with whom they don’t usually get to spend time. 40% of people would like to see those family members and friends more often next year.

5. To Lose Weight – 35%

Another goal on 35% of Americans’ minds is losing weight in 2024.

6. To Reduce Spendings On Living Expenses – 26%

The total cost of food, energy and gas is constantly climbing every year, so 26% of Americans who took the survey want to do their part in reducing those costs.

7. To Spend Less Time On Social Media, To Reduce Stress On The Job – 19%

Both of these goals were tied at 19% for next year. Creating a stress-free workplace is very important, and engaging with people not on social media is also challenging, but these Americans are up to the challenge.

See how these goals and numbers compared to 2023’s resolutions.