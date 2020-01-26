‘I’m sick right now’: the world reacts to tragic death of former Lakers star, Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTNH) — Kobe Bryant, the former star of the LA Lakers and legend in the sport, died Sunday morning (local time) in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the accident.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, basketball legend, four others dead in helicopter crash in California

Bryant was well-respected in the sport and well-loved by an enormous amount of people across the world.

Bryant’s long-time Lakers teammate and friend, Shaquille O’Neil, tweeted, “There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of loosing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed.”

Shaq: “I’M SICK RIGHT NOW”

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Several other Lakers greats and former teammates also shared their feelings of grief about Bryant’s untimely passing.

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar eloquently speaks on what Kobe meant to him and the basketball community as a whole pic.twitter.com/WrMgnHsSjk — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gianna may your souls and the souls of the others who were with you Rest In Peace. My condolences and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife Vanessa, his daughters and the Bryant Family. I Love You Kobe and will miss you dearly. — Rick Fox (@RickFox) January 27, 2020

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Over the course of Bryant’s career, a debate consistently raged over the title of greatest NBA player of all time between Kobe supporters and fans of Michael Jordan. Jordan issued a statement through his representative Sunday remembering Bryant.

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

Friend, former NBA player, and former Bryant USA National Team teammate Dwayne Wade tweeted only “God please No!”

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

WEB EXTRA: Friends, teammates, rivals, celebrities, and fans react to the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

Paul Pierce, former Boston Celtics player, and Bryant’s biggest basketball rival tweeted, “This is not real right now.”

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Former U.S. President Barack Obama lamenting, “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Slam Magazine was essentially THE basketball magazine while Bryant was an active NBA player, posted a picture of Bryant and Gianna.

Jessica Hill of The Associated Press tweeted two photos of Bryant and Gianna at a UConn basketball game in Storrs, CT taken only last March.

Actor, singer, and The View host Whoopi Goldberg tweeted Sunday about the news of Kobe’s death, “Hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family.”

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tweeted, “We miss you already, Kobe.”

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Sports Illustrated posted a tribute on twitter to Bryant’s appearances on the cover of the magazine throughout his basketball career.

Kobe Bryant was featured on countless Sports Illustrated covers throughout his career https://t.co/8Lnmp3pNBb pic.twitter.com/Zaz5GJRyQv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2020

The Pro Bowl held a moment of silence Sunday for Bryant’s death: “…the crowd begins chanting ‘Kobe, Kobe!'”

The Pro Bowl has a moment of silence for Kobe, and the crowd begins chanting “Kobe, Kobe!” 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/zpr2ZjWh1g — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 26, 2020

Scottie Pippen, NBA Hall of Famer and NBA champion wrote that he was stunned: “Words can’t even come close to describing.”

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

At a Spurs and Raptors game Sunday both teams took 24-second violations to start the game in honor of Bryant’s #24.

The Spurs and Raptors both took 24-second violations to start their game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.



(via @NBATV)



pic.twitter.com/vMPsQj7NuN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2020

Singer Drake posted an artistic tribute to the basketball superstar on Instagram: