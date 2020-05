(WTNH) — If you’re looking to buy a thermometer, you’re probably having a lot of trouble finding one.

Manufacturers and distributors say thermometers were already in high demand earlier this year when healthcare providers started ordering more to scan patients for covid-19. But now, many companies that will require temperature checks are also buying them in mass bundles.

One CEO says demand for his company’s non-contact thermometers is up 900 percent.