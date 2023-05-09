LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Garth Brooks is the latest artist to require a smartphone-free space at his Las Vegas residency starting May 18 at Caesars Palace.

According to the email from ticket broker Ticketmaster, the artist’s “Plus ONE” Las Vegas residency will be a “phone-free experience.” Concert attendees will be required to lock their phones in secured ‘Yondr’ cases. These cases will be unlocked after the event.

Additionally, phone-use areas will be designated in the venue where guests can use their devices before re-locking them when returning to the performance.

Ticketmaster says professional photos from the show will be provided to concertgoers via a QR code that will be passed out upon entrance to the venue.

“In our hyperconnected world, we provide a haven to engage with what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with. In physical space and real time,” said the Yondr website.

Phone pouches that can be locked are increasingly becoming a popular feature at performances both in Las Vegas and across the nation. According to a report by Variety, renowned rock artist Jack White and comedian Dave Chappelle have been pioneers in the usage of such pouches.

In April, a Texas middle school enacted a policy requiring students to lock their phones during school days. In May 2022, video of a nude scene from a Broadway play using the Yondr pouch was posted to the internet, causing the production company to ramp up its security efforts.