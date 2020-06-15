Thousands rally in Brooklyn for black transgender people

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of marchers dressed in white flooded several blocks around the Brooklyn Museum to support human rights for black transgender people.

Organizers of the Sunday afternoon event included the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, the Okra Project and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts. Scheduled speakers included transgender activist Raquel Willis, author Ceyenne Doroshow and the family of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died in solitary confinement at Rikers Island jail.

The rally and silent march coincide with Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country and the midpoint of Pride Month.