Three CT Red Cross volunteers deploy to Louisiana for Tropical Storm Barry

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut are deploying to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday to support shelter operations in anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry.

The volunteers are John Donatello of Niantic, Linda Wrenn of New Milford and Hugo Adams of East Haddam. They are among approximately 2,500 volunteers that reside in the Connecticut and Rhode Island Red Cross region.

The Gulf Coast storm is expected to hit over the weekend, bringing strong winds, up to 20 inches of rain and a dangerous storm surge.

Disaster worker, relief supplies and Red Cross emergency response vehicles are on standby in coastal communities from Texas to Florida.

The exact track of the storm is uncertain, but The American Red Cross is preparing to respond and assist people in preparing for this severe weather threat.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.