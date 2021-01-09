Three men charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

(WTNH) — Three men have been charged in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol this past week.

Among them, 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Florida, who allegedly entered the Capitol illegally and removed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

35-year-old Derrick Evans of West Virginia was also charged. He’s a recently-elected member of the state’s House of Delegates.

Jacob Chansley of Arizona was charged as well. He’s allegedly the man dressed in horns and bearskin headdress.