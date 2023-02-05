TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bid his final farewell to football, sand from the “exact spot” of his retirement announcement is up for grabs, but for a price.

On Feb. 1, Tom Brady announced his retirement in a short video that was reportedly shot on a public beach in South Florida. By Sunday, bids for a jar of sand from the same location were drawing close to six figures on eBay.

The market for Brady’s sand began when TikTok personality, Betr Carol, set out to find the “retirement sand” in an attempt to recoup some money she lost from betting on him all these years.

“I was a Tom Brady fan for a really long time and I’m actually sitting exactly where he retired this morning,” she said in a video. “You can see the buildings, they’re the exact same.”

Carol held up a bag of sand and continued, “Every dollar I lost from betting on you this season, I will be making back because I’m going to sell the sand you sat on as you retired. So, thank you, Tom Brady.”

As of Sunday morning, there had been 119 bids on a single jar, and the highest bid was at a whopping $99,900.00. Bidding on the sand is expected to continue for another week, which means the price could surpass six figures.

Brady posted the video announcing his retirement exactly one year after his initial retirement following the 2021 season, however, Brady insisted he was retiring “for good” this time.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in the video. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady finished his career as NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Throughout 23 seasons, he’s won three NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.

Last year, it was announced that he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst in a 10-year, $375 million deal.