Tom Hanks and wife test positive for the coronavirus

(WTNH) — Beloved actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Hanks said he and Wilson were in Australia and “felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches” and chills. So they sought medical attention.

After being tested for the highly-contagious virus, they were confirmed positive cases.

The actor says he and his wife are following medical officials’ protocols of isolation.

Three days Wilson posted on Instagram Sunday, “Can’t get enough of Sydney.”

Wilson wrote on Twitter she and Hanks were in Sydney for her performance at the famed Opera House.