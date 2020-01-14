Town of Colchester reacts to news of bodies found in investigation in Florida, possibly connected to missing Colchester family

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Colchester was deeply saddened Tuesday by the news that the bodies found in a death investigation in Florida Monday are possibly a missing family from Colchester.

Officials in Osceola County, Florida, are investigating whether a death investigation at a Celebration home is connected to a missing Colchester family.

On Tuesday, police in Celebration confirmed that they do have a suspect in custody in reference to the death investigation and the four bodies found at the home in Celebration.

According to a Facebook post from the family, Tony Todt and his wife Megan have been missing for nearly a week. Todt’s sister Kellie Ball created a Facebook group on Sunday looking for the couple and their children.

On Tuesday, people in Colchester were visibly upset as they learned that the owners of a local Family Physical Therapy practice, and town residents, may be involved in the death investigation in Florida.

“It is overwhelmingly sad for people. I mean I walked in this morning and I hugged a woman who was sobbing for a number of minutes and just crying. Crying over the whole idea of what might be possible or what could have happened.” – First Selectman Mary Bylone (D), Colchester

As far as the physical therapy business owned by the Todts, there was no letter to clients posted at this location, but there’s a letter stuck in the door that appears to be tell the owners of this business they need to get out.

On Monday night, Colchester’s First Selectman’s Office released the following statement about the possible death of the local family:

“The news reports out of Celebration, Florida regarding a Colchester family are shocking and heartbreaking. While there is much we do not know at this time, I know that the thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the relatives and friends of the family involved. We can’t always make sense of moments like this but we can support each other. Colchester proves every day the power of community and the importance of being kind. I know we will stand together as we help each other to work through this moment.” – Colchester’s First Selectman’s Office

Connecticut State Police have also issued a statement regarding the death investigation, in which they are not involved with at this time:

“It has come to our attention, through various news outlets, that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of several individuals who are believed to have Connecticut ties. The news reports out of Celebration, Florida are heartbreaking and as an agency we want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. In regards to this developing scene in Florida, we encourage all media outlets seeking updates to reach out to The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department regarding their investigation. It is common that with any criminal investigations police agencies will assist one another in terms of providing relevant information that may aid in an investigation. To date, the Connecticut State Police has not received any request from local authorities in the Florida area to assist in this investigation. We are confident in their ability to conduct a thorough investigation. We ask that the public exercise patience while the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department releases information as these types of investigation tend to be complexed.” – Connecticut State Police

The Superintendent of Colchester Schools released this statement saying the school district is “deeply saddened by the news”: