Toys ‘R’ Us opens in New Jersey mall

PARAMUS, N.J. — You can once again be a Toys “R” Us kid thanks to a new store in a New Jersey mall.

The toy mogul, which went bankrupt and was forced to close all of its stores, opened a new store in the Garden State Plaza, in Paramus, on Wednesday.

Cut the ribbon & open the doors! Our store at @GSPlaza, Paramus, NJ is now open! Grand Opening celebrations are THIS Saturday, 11/30 at 10am with character appearances, giveaways and more! pic.twitter.com/AUDCiq7D1Y — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) November 27, 2019

Richard Barry, President and CEO of Toys “R” Us said each store will be re-imagined.

“I’m a 30 plus Toys ‘R’ Us kid and being given the opportunity to re-imagine the experience,” Barry said. “This is a very different store from the traditional Toys ‘R’ Us store, being able to re-imagine the business was kind of a dream come true.”

New stores will be a fraction of the size of the original stores and will be placed in high traffic locations, WABC reports.

They will also feature engaging, interactive experiences designed for kids and families and a movie theater and treehouse.