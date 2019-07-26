Trader Joe’s is slashing store prices

(WTNH) — Shopping at Trader Joe’s is about to get cheaper.

In a new podcast created by the grocery chain, executives say prices will be slashed as the store cuts back on plastic packaging.

You’ll likely see the biggest impact on produce. The store is trying to feature more loose fruits and vegetables as it faces criticism about being environmentally conscious.

