Travelers Insurance ready to respond to customers affected by Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

(WTNH) — Travelers Insurance is standing by, ready to respond if and when Hurricane Dorian hits.

Agents are watching the radar, forecast and the path of the storm to plan for their customers’ claim response.

The Vice President of the Travelers Claim Response Team, Don Florek, said, “Within the areas of potential impact, we already have hundreds of local claim professionals. They’ll be the first to respond on behalf of our customers. We’ll then supplement that response with members of our catastrophe response team…to help our customers recover as quickly as possible.”

Travelers claim agents will be using new technology to help speed up the claim process. They’ll fly drones to inspect roofs and other property damage.

==

