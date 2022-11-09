NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.

Avelo released a statement Wednesday morning stating that it proactively canceled one flight from New Haven to Orlando on Wednesday. A total of six inbound and outbound flights currently scheduled for Thursday will also be canceled.

Those flights include four between New Haven and Orlando and two between New Haven and West Palm Beach.

At Bradley International, one flight from Orlando to Hartford was canceled on Wednesday night.

Officials at Avelo noted that any customers traveling to or from Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach on Nov. 9 or Nov. 10 are eligible to change their flights to an alternative day.

There will be no difference in airfare between Nov. 7 and Nov. 19, the airline stated.

To change a flight with Avelo, officials urge guests to contact them at (346) 616-9500. At Bradley, you can contact customer support online.

Tropical Storm Nicole headed toward the Bahamas on Wednesday morning and is expected to become a hurricane either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. A tropical storm warning was issued for most of Florida’s west coast, which includes the Tampa Bay area.

After hitting the Florida coastline, what’s left of Nicole is expected to head up the coast and toward New England, experts said. This will leave parts of the northeast with wind, rain, and potential coastal flooding on Friday and Saturday.