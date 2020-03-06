Trump cancels trip to CDC over coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump said he may still try to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta after the trip was initially called off because of concerns that someone there may have contracted the novel coronavirus.

“We may go — they thought there was a problem with CDC with somebody who had the virus,” he told reporters, adding that the person in question has been tested and it turned out negative.

“They’ve tested the person very fully and it was a negative test, so I may be going, and we’re going to see if they can turn it around,” Trump said.

Even as the president said there is an effort underway to see if he can make the planned visit to the CDC as had been planned for on Friday, it was still not on the president’s official schedule as he departed Washington on his way to Tennessee to tour storm damage after a deadly tornado tore through the Nashville area earlier this week.

President Donald Trump signs a eight billion USD emergency funding bill to combat COVID-19 in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, in Washington on March 6, 2020.

Trump made the remark as he signed the $8.3 billion emergency funding bill passed Thursday by Congress in a hastily arranged signing ceremony before departing the White House. Vice President Mike Pence had said Thursday that Trump would sign the measure at the CDC.

“I asked for $2.5 and I got $8.3, and I’ll take it,” Trump said as he signed the spending package.

President Donald Trump holds up an eight billion ISD emergency funding bill to combat COVID-19 after signing it as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar looks on in the Diplomatic… morePresident Donald Trump holds up an eight billion ISD emergency funding bill to combat COVID-19 after signing it as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar looks on in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, in Washington, on March 6, 2020.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stood by the president’s side as he signed the funding packing and provided an update on the government’s efforts to ramp up test kit capacity. He said the administration has been able to provide California and Washington with all the tests they have requested and that they are on target to ramp up production further, with up to 4 million tests set to be distributed by next week.