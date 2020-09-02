Trump, doctor deny rumor of stroke, NYT reporter says Pence was on standby to assume powers of presidency

(WTNH) — Tuesday, President Donald Trump and his doctor are denying an internet rumor that he was treated for a mini-stroke or heart event last fall.

No media outlet has made that claim, but a new book from a New York Times reporter says Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency when Trump made an unannounced visit to the hospital in November in case he had to undergo a procedure requiring anesthesia.

At the time, the White House said the president was undergoing a “quick exam and labs” as part of an annual physical.