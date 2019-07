WASHINGTON (WTNH)– President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill into law that secures funding for 9/11 first responders.

The U.S. Senate passed the legislation to fund the victims compensation fund through 2090 earlier this week.

It compensates first responders who were hurt in the terror attacks and its aftermath.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be in Hartford Friday to call on the president to implement the measure as soon as possible.