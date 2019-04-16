National

Tuesday marks 12 years since mass shooting at Virginia Tech

Apr 16, 2019

(WTNH) - Tuesday is the 12th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

32 people died when Seung Hui Cho opened fire on the campus on April 16th, 2007.

The 23-year-old student later took his own life.

