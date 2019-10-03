Tuna products across the U.S. recalled for possible scombroid poisoning

FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain. The agency on Monday, July 22, 2019, said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(WTNH) — Mical Seafood, Inc. recalled frozen, wild-caught yellow fin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat, and 6oz tuna steaks due to potential elevated levels of histamine.

The FDA reports that “elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.”

According to the FDA, symptoms generally appear within minutes to several hours after ingestion. Symptoms include tingling sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and/or itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The FDA said customers in the following states should be on alert for these products, as that is where they were sold:

Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, and Grand Cayman.