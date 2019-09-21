Two dead, eight injured after bar shooting in South Carolina

LANCASTER, S.C. (WTNH) — Two are dead and eight are injured after a shooting at a bar early Saturday.

Lancaster police took the call around 2:45 a.m that led them to an investigation at Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill.

Out of 10 shot, two adult males are dead, according to police.

Police say shots were fired inside and outside of the club and they are not aware how many people fired a weapon.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Two people are dead and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.