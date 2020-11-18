U.S. Army agreeing to review and reconsider less-than-honorable discharges of post-9/11 veterans

(WTNH) — The U.S. Army is agreeing to review and reconsider less-than-honorable discharges of post-9/11 veterans. They’ve settled a nation-wide class action lawsuit Wednesday.

Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the army has less than honorably discharged more than 150,000 soldiers –

often based on undiagnosed PTSD or other mental health conditions.

“It prohibited me from receiving educational benefits, which not only me– it stopped my family from receiving educational benefits. I’m glad that this settlement has occurred and more than likely will prevent a lot of the veterans go through what I went through,” Conley Monk, Jr., National Veterans Council for Legal Redress.

The agreement also makes sure veterans who apply for discharge upgrades in the future will benefit from the reform. Although the army agrees to the settlement, it still needs to be approved by the court.