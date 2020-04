(WTNH) — If you had to cancel a trip due to coronavirus, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are fighting to help you.

They are demanding all airlines to give a full cash refund for flight cancellations due to the pandemic.

This doesn’t mean travel vouchers, but real money.

Their plan would also help Americans stuck in other countries due to flight cancelations. The push comes on the heels of Congress passing a bailout for the airline industry, including $25 billion in loans.