(WTNH) – The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is reported to be retiring on Thursday morning.

British media such as Sky News and BBC have sent our reports that state Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign from his position.

While Johnson was able to survive a vote of no confidence from his party last month, he is now expected to leave office. This decision comes after two of Johnson’s most senior cabinet members have quit.

News 8 will continue to update this story as more information surfaces.