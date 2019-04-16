National

United Airlines cancels 737 Max flights through early July

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 06:34 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 06:34 AM EDT

(WTNH) - United Airlines has extended its cancelling of all 737 Max flights through early July.

Last month, the FAA ordered all of those planes grounded after two deadly crashes overseas killed 346 people.

Related: American Airlines to keep entire fleet of 737 Max jets grounded until mid-August

United Airlines says it has used spare aircraft and other creative solutions since March to help minimize the impact on customers.
    

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center