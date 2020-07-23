United Airlines to require masks in all airport areas effective July 24

United Airlines will now require masks not only for passengers on its planes, but to those using its services anywhere in the airport.

Effective July 24, United Airlines will require masks at all service counters and kiosks, club locations, at gates and even in baggage claim.

In early May, United was the first major US airline to require flight attendants to wear face coverings.

The airline later extended that policy to all customers.

Only children under age two are exempt from the mask mandate.

Passengers who refuse to comply with the mask order may be refused travel and banned from flying while the mask mandate is in place.