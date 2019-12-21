UPDATE: 6 dead after fire in downtown Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire says 6 people are dead after a fire broke out in a motel in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Officials say they got the call just before 4:15 a.m. and responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments on 9th Street, between Stewart Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

In a press conference, Las Vegas Fire Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski, said officials believe the fire was accidental and started in a stove in one of the first floor units inside the motel.

Szymanski said 13 are injured and about 30-35 people are displaced. Las Vegas Fire says a pregnant woman is one of the victims critically injured from this fire.

They said they had reports of people jumping from windows.

Despite the causalities, officials said the fire was “an easy put out.” They found 3 people dead inside of the building, as well as another deceased person found on the sidewalk, about a block away from the motel.

One of the other victims was transported and died at the hospital.

UPDATE: 6AM. TOC: 4:13AM. 213 N 9th St. ALPINE APARTMENT MOTEL, 2-Alarm fire in 3-sto motel – OUT, 4 fatalities, 7 taken to Hosp/5 critical, cause UNDER INVESTIGATION, crews checking for hotspots, investigation mode. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yQaRZtCzlI — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019

People in the building told investigators that there was no heat in the building and they were using the stove for warmth.

“This is the period that makes firefighters the most nervous, in addition to the 4th of July each year. We’ve got Christmas trees, candles, heating devices,” Szymanski said.

Officials say to never use a stove as a heating device because they are not made for that usage.

Police say the thick black smoke made visibility zero. Las Vegas Fire is investigating the cause of the 3-story motel fire.

Las Vegas Fire Department was assisted by Clark County fire investigators, a homicide unit, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, CSI from LVMPD and more.

Officials estimate $475,000 in damages to the older motel. The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced at this time.

8AM UPDATE: All agencies, @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide & CSI & @CCCoroner investigators on scene investigating incident, this is STANDARD PROCEDURE for any fatal fire in @CityOfLasVegas. Total numbers now 5 fatalities, 13 injured, @RedCrossUtahNV 23 displaced. pic.twitter.com/2IFDf54z2D — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.